Update: Crash between semi truck and car closes Highway 3

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident this morning.

  • Mar. 22, 2019 6:42 a.m.
  • News

Update: 7:20 a.m.

An accident between a car and a semi truck is causing traffic delays.

Update: 7 a.m.

Highway 3 is currently closed in both directions between Scott Avenue and Highway 3A. A detour is available via Highway 3A and Highway 5A.

The estimated time of reopening is 11:30 a.m.

Original:

A vehicle incident is causing heavy traffic delays Friday morning west of Keremeos.

Along Highway 3, heavy delays are expected in the area. DriveBC is asking drivers to consider an alternative route to avoid the highway between Hedley and Keremeos.

More to come.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
