Avoid travel on Coquihalla and Highway 3 unless you have flying reindeer

A warning of heavy snowfall has been put into place for major B.C. Highways

Unless you’re travelling with magical reindeer, you may want to reconsider your holiday travel plans.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Coquihalla and Highway 3.

The alert is in effect on the Coquihalla from Hope to Merritt and from Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass on Highway 3.

The cold front moving through Southern B.C. is expected to dump up to 25cm of snow on the Coquihalla and up to 15cm on Highway 3.

The snowfall warning is in effect on the Coquihalla until Friday, Dec. 25 and until the evening of Dec. 23 on Highway 3.

The Government of Canada suggests that travellers consider postponing non-essential trips until conditions improve.

Up-to-date road conditions are available at drivebc.ca and information on winter driving in B.C. is available at shifttowinter.ca

READ MORE: Salvation Army responds to extreme weather in B.C., readies temporary shelters

READ MORE: Slippery sections on Highway 97 in South Okanagan

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Coquihalla HighwaySnow