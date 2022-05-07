B.C. airline proposes running daily flights from Vernon to Vancouver

Cascadia Air is seeking council’s approval to run an eight-passenger flight between the cities

Campbell River-based Cascadia Air is looking to establish daily flights between Vernon and Vancouver. The company is seeking approval from the City of Vernon with a letter to be put before council on Monday, May 9, 2022. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Cascadia Air is looking to operate daily flights from Vernon to Vancouver.

The B.C. airline sent a letter to Vernon council seeking support for an air taxi service from the Vernon Regional Airport to the Vancouver International Airport.

The company already runs flights from Vancouver to Penticton. In the letter, Cascadia COO Jeremy Barrett said the airline has been working to bring scheduled air taxi service to other smaller cities in the Okanagan.

Cascadia is proposing to provide an eight-passenger aircraft to fly from Vernon to Vancouver once per day, either mid-morning or mid-afternoon.

The schedule could be increased or decreased depending on demand, and in fact, Cascadia’s demand-based service means flights would only run when tickets are booked.

“We believe that we would be also able to operate a scheduled service between Vancouver and Vernon on a regular basis. This would provide much easier access for residents and visitors to travel more conveniently to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island,” Barrett said.

City administration met with Cascadia representatives on March 23 to discuss the details of their request.

“The service proposed by Cascadia Airways will have an economic benefit to the Airport through increased fuel sales and landing fees with little to no additional operating cost,” reads a memo to council. “The service would also provide local residents an easy and economical alternative way to travel to and from the Vancouver area.”

Barrett says Cascadia would like to start offering flights as soon as possible, though no timeline is included in the letter.

Council will discuss whether to issue a letter of support at its next meeting on Monday, May 9.

If council gives its support, Cascadia will proceed with an application to Transport Canada for an Air Operating Certificate.

