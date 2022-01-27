Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

Minister Sheila Malcomson speaks at an Oct. 29 announcement of new treatment spaces at Red Fish Healing Centre on Kwikwetlem territory. (Goverment of BC/YouTube)

B.C. announces $4.2M to expand free, low-cost counselling services at 49 organizations

Funding will enable services to continue until March 31, 2023

The province has announced $4.2 million in funding for low-cost or free counselling options in communities across B.C.

Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said that the money will go to 49 already existing community counselling organizations, with a focus on rural, remote and Indigenous communities. The funding will allow those organizations to continue low-cost or free counselling until March 31, 2023.

“Community counselling recognizes the ways that housing food security, employment, migration, history, language, all affect a person’s mental health,” Malcolmson said during the funding announcement Thursday (Jan. 27). “We know that counsellors and these organizations connect people together with those services and supports that includes housing, employment, insurance, addiction treatment, even coming to appointments with them.”

Malcolmson said that previous community counselling funding has given nearly 25,000 people access to counselling services, with some organizations seeing a 20 per cent increase in clients coming in.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

mental health

Previous story
Alberta nurses ratify contract that includes 4.25 per cent wage increase

Just Posted

The development of the printing press in the 1400s led to the creation of books and other printed materials for the public to read. This file photo shows the first edition of the Alberni Valley News rolling through the press at the Black Press printing plant in Ladysmith. (Alberni Valley News file photo)
QUIZ: Celebrating the joy of reading

Grizzlies fans high five the players as they get back on the ice for the second period, in their first home game of the regular season. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Heat down Grizzlies 5-4 in a shootout

Revelstoke City Council hosted a public hearing, Oct. 27, to hear comments from the community about the proposed regulations to short term rentals. (Contributed/Tim van der Krogt)
Have your say on Revelstoke’s new short-term rental plan

Highway 1, west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)
Avalanche deposit work to cause delays on Highway 1 near Revelstoke