B.C. bolsters protections of heritage, archeological sites

Updated law would give government stronger powers to refuse, amend, suspend and cancel permits

New legislation would require anyone discovering sites or objects of potential heritage value in B.C. to report them to the government’s archeological division.

Doug Donaldson, forests, lands, natural resource operations and rural development minister, says the amendments to the Heritage Conservation Act would strengthen the protection of archeological sites and form part of the government’s commitment to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink stops work to investigate archaeological find

Donaldson says people wanting to develop land where there is little knowledge of its history may be required to complete an archeological study on the property.

He says the amended legislation, which are the first changes to the act in 20 years, would give the government enhanced powers to refuse, amend, suspend and cancel permits.

The ministry says there are more than 54,000 registered archeological sites in B.C. and the province’s archeology branch processes about 500 permits annually.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PMO tried to persuade Wilson-Raybould on SNC-Lavalin, not pressure her: Butts
Next story
Hidden tunnels found below Alcatraz prison

Just Posted

AirBnBathroom post shows up on Revelstoke buy and sell page

A housing shortage also means a bathroom shortage

Founder of Me Too movement speaks in Kelowna

Tarana Burke says the movement has the ability to shift society’s perception of sexual violence

Revelstoke hockey players headed to provincials on Salmon Arm team

They will face the best in the league in Cranbrook March 17

Revelstoke on the podium at Canada Winter Games

Elizabeth Elliott skiied on B.C.’s winning relay team

Man with violent past arrested by Okanagan RCMP

Cody Pelletier had previously been behind bars for manslaughter of a teen in Surrey

Revelstoke team wants you to quit smoking

Several organizations in town involved in promoting quitnow.ca

COLUMN: National internet access plan needed in next federal budget

Garth Frizzell is a Councillor for the City of Prince George and Second Vice President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Attempted murder, sex assault charges laid in stabbing of cop, woman outside B.C. school

Manoj George, 49, of Delta is now facing a total of 10 charges in relation to the incident on Feb. 20

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Robert Bateman, Valerie Rogers contribute to Shuswap outdoor school

Paintings intended to help inspire, connect students with nature

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

Free Kelowna pancakes will support Children’s Miracle Network

All IHOP restaurants will participate in the annual event

Most Read