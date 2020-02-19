B.C. Finance Minister Carole James presents her 2020 budget at the Victoria Conference Centre, Feb. 18, 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Chamber says Budget 2020 lacks a clearly defined competitiveness strategy

While the recently unveiled 2020 provincial budget may get a passing grade for being balanced and protecting B.C.’s AAA credit rating, it did not excite the business community.

That’s according to the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, which claimed the budget’s increase in spending is coming at the expense of businesses facing ever-increasing taxes.

“We were hoping to see relief on the taxes that are holding small businesses back, like adjusting the threshold with the Employers Health Tax, or a prudent approach for big business that will help them compete globally,” said chamber president Nikki Csek.

“Our biggest producers and commodity exporters are paying one of the highest carbon taxes in the world— this isn’t an environment that encourages investment.”

The chamber described the budget as a missed opportunity, saying it failed to outline a broad vision on how the government plans to ensure B.C. remains a competitive jurisdiction that welcomes entrepreneurs.

“It will take a few days to get through all the information. And, we feel the government is walking a fine line in a good economy with not preparing for a rainy day as the debt to GDP ratio continues to rise.”

READ MORE: ‘The NDP of the ’90s is back’: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA voices concerns over 2020 budget

READ MORE: Budget 2020: B.C. Liberals blast ‘Netflix tax,’ lack of economic plan

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maggie and Tim: A residential school survivor and her son who died on B.C. streets
Next story
Alleged Okanagan animal abusers still awaiting trial date

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants feedback on proposed budget

It calls for a 6% property tax increase

Sun continuing for Revelstoke

High two degrees

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between B.C. and Central Alberta?

Building another highway through the mountains would shave 95 km from Kamloops to Red Deer

LETTER: Ex councillor weighs in on deferral of raises for Revelstoke mayor and council

After Steven Cross resigned in protest, proposed raises were removed from the budget

DJs and bands playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend there’s another amazing line… Continue reading

Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C. budget fails to ‘excite’ Kelowna business community

Chamber says Budget 2020 lacks a clearly defined competitiveness strategy

Shuswap woman creates stress-reducing cuffs for Alzheimer’s patients

Personal connection to disease adds meaning to endeavour

Penticton MLA urges government to address fatal stretch of Hwy 97

“People are being injured and lives are being lost on this stretch of highway.” - MLA Dan Ashton

Alleged Okanagan animal abusers still awaiting trial date

Trial date expected to be set within the next three weeks

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

Supreme Court trial will decide arson charges while Provincial Court will look at breach charge

Province shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Median cost of newly-built home in Kelowna metropolitan area stands at $950,000: Report

According to report, the price is almost on-par with newly-built homes in Toronto

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

Most Read