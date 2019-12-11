B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

B.C. Conservation Officer Service seeks information about a blind fawn found at a construction site in the Hammond Bay area last week. The young deer had been shot with a pellet gun and had to be euthanized. (Facebook photo)

Conservation officers are investigating an incident on central Vancouver Island, in which a deer had to be put down after being blinded by a BB gun.

In a Dec. 11 social media post, B.C. Conservation Officer Service said a blind fawn was seen wandering into an active construction site in the 5400 block of Bayshore Drive in Nanaimo, B.C., in the Hammond Bay area, last week.

The young deer was found to have a pellet gun wound on its head, according to conservation, and had to be euthanized due to how severe its injuries were. In addition, there have been three deer in the Nanoose area, north of Nanaimo, which were harvested, that had air gun or BB pellet wounds.

The conservation officer service said that while residents may be frustrated by deer foraging for food on their properties and in their gardens, it is illegal to shoot a weapon at wildlife in residential areas.

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters line at 1-877-952-7277.

Black Press has reached out to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for further comment.



