First responders help rescue a man who paraglided off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Squamish RCMP)

B.C. coroner, RCMP investigate after man who paraglided off Stawamus Chief dies

40-year -old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area

A man who crashed while paragliding off the Stawamus Chief on Thursday has died, according to Squamish RCMP.

The 40-year-old man lost control and crashed into the log boom area of the blind channel portion of the Howe Sound around 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating the death.

READ MORE: Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Accused murderer of wife, two daughters in Kelowna pleads not guilty
Next story
Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Just Posted

Tourism Revelstoke hires new media and events coordinator

Robyn Goldsmith moved to Revelstoke four years ago

FortisBC proposing rate subsidy for Revelstoke propane users

Residential properties could save an average of $407 a year

UPDATE: Single lane traffic east of Revelstoke on Highway 1 due to accident

DriveBC is reporting extreme congestion

New toilet installed at Echo Bay climbing area by Revelstoke Climbers Access Society

The Revelstoke Climbers Access Society has installed a urine diverting toilet for… Continue reading

What you need to know before going to Woodstoke

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting a music event Saturday Sept. 7

VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera

A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale

Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Coroner is investigating the cause of death

Six stolen bikes recovered from Okanagan house known to police

RCMP follow up report of four stolen BMX bikes at residence known to house stolen property, find all plus two more

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

High angle rescue of hikers underway in Kelowna

Kelowna emergency crews prepare to rescue injured hiker

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Most Read