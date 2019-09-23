Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou arrives home after a court appearance in Vancouver on March 6, 2019. (CP)

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s case is scheduled to return to court on Monday, when arguments over the disclosure of documents is expected to be heard ahead of her extradition trial.

In court documents released last month, the defence has argued Meng was unlawfully detained at Vancouver’s airport last December at the direction of American authorities.

Meng’s lawyers allege Canadian officials acted as “agents” of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, but they say the question that remains is to what extent and how the FBI was involved in what they describe as a “scheme.”

None of the allegations in the case have been tested in court.

Meng was arrested at the behest of the United States, which is seeking her extradition on fraud charges in violation of sanctions with Iran.

Both Meng and Chinese tech giant Huawei have denied any wrongdoing.

Her arrest sparked a diplomatic crisis between Canada and China.

READ MORE: RCMP, CBSA deny searching Meng Wanzhou’s phones and other devices

Meng is the chief financial officer of Huawei and the daughter of the company’s founder.

Her extradition trial won’t begin until Jan. 20. Meng is free on bail and living in Vancouver.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Video: A look at the inner workings of the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory
Next story
Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

Just Posted

Luna Infinity Forest team creating new wonder for 2019

See Peek-a-booth at this year’s art festival in Revelstoke

Revelstoke Screen Smart: Tips on talking to your kids

Social media has long lasting impacts

Stoked on Science: Rocks of Revelstoke

How the beginnings of mountains started

Fish Wildlife Compensation Program accepting grant applications for projects in Revelstoke area

The deadline is Oct. 25

Liam’s lowdown: Fall eats

If you hangout with people that do not cook, find new friends

VIDEO: ‘Thrones,’ ‘Fleabag’ top Emmys

Billy Porter makes history as first openly gay black man to win best drama-series acting Emmy

Hybrid vessels part of B.C. Ferries’ plans to reduce emissions

Island Class vessels, coming by 2022, part of ferry corporation’s broader strategy

LETTER: Trudeau controversy a non-issue

Brownface was a meaningless act of costuming

VIDEO: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Cari McGillivray posted the head-turning video, shot near Stewart, B.C., to social media

Give severely addicted drug users injectable medical-grade heroin, guideline says

CMAJ article outlines best practices for innovative treatment that’s been lacking in overdose crisis

Kim’s Convenience to take the stage in Kelowna

The theatre production inspired the popular CBC television show

B.C. court hears disclosure arguments in Meng Wanzhou case

Huawei exec argues she was unlawfully detained at YVR last December at direction of U.S. authorities

Trudeau attacks Scheer, Harper, Ford in first federal salvo for Ontario

Liberal leader targets three big conservative rivals in second full week of campaign

Kidz Bop bring their world tour to Penticton

Kidz Bop will perform some of today’s biggest global pop hits at the South Okanagan Events Centre

Most Read