B.C. COVID-19 cases climb to 185, Okanagan outbreak declared

Kelowna and area are now the COVID-19 hotspot, with the entire Central Okanagan declared an outbreak area Wednesday. (Kelowna Capital News)

B.C. recorded 185 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, up from 150 the day before, as a regional outbreak was declared for the Central Okanagan with mask orders for public indoor spaces returning on Thursday.

Serious illness from COVID-19 remains low, with 47 people in hospital Wednesday, up from 44 in the past 24 hours, and 20 in intensive care, down from 22 on Tuesday. There were three more coronavirus-related deaths reported July 28, all in the Vancouver Coastal health region, for a total of 1,771 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are 909 active cases province-wide, up from 783 in the past 24 hours, with most of them being found in the Interior Health region. There are no new outbreaks in the B.C. health care system.

