B.C. COVID-19 infection rate holds steady, 368 for Thursday

B.C. public health teams have recorded another 368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours up to Dec. 2, with five more deaths attributed to COVID-19 for a total of 2,345 since the pandemic began in early 2020.

There are 284 people in hospital as of Thursday, down from 301 on Wednesday, and 97 people in intensive care, down by one. There are a total of 3,020 active cases province-wide, most of them recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new outbreaks declared in the health care system, with only five active, including at St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver and Laurier Manor, an assisted living shelter in Prince George. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry say the improvement in infection control is a result of strict vaccination requirements for staff and visitors, and deployment of booster shots for seniors whose immune systems are not a strong as younger people.

From Nov. 24-30, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 57.9% of cases, out of the 12 per cent of B.C. adults and teens who are not yet vaccinated. From Nov. 17-30, they accounted for 68.1% of hospitalizations.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by health region for Dec. 2:

• 90 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,003 active

• 48 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 485 active

• 101 new cases in Interior Health, 578 active

• 40 new cases in Northern Health, 351 active

• 88 new cases in Island Health, 602 active

