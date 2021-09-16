B.C. COVID-19 infections creeping up, 706 more Thursday

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s COVID-19 fourth wave continues to climb, with 706 new infections confirmed in the 24 hours up to Thursday, and four additional deaths as hospital admissions creep up.

There are 219 people in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions as of Sept. 16, up three since Wednesday, and 134 in intensive care, down by three. There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the past two days.

There has been one additional outbreak in senior care, at Menno Terrace East in Abbotsford, and two have been declared over, at Nicola Meadows in Merritt and Rose Woods Village assisted living in Trail. That leaves 23 active outbreaks in long-term care and acute-care areas of Kootenay Boundary, Chilliwack General and Fort St. John hospitals.

more to come…

