Princeton residents turning out for a punk rock show at the Legion Saturday night enjoyed a surprise performance by Neil E Dee. One member of the audience had the pleasure of pulling a sword from the daredevil’s throat. Photo Andrea DeMeer Princeton residents turning out for a punk rock show at the Legion Saturday night enjoyed a surprise performance by Neil E Dee. One member of the audience had the pleasure of pulling a sword from the daredevil’s throat. Photo Andrea DeMeer

B.C. daredevil embraces ‘good times and bad ideas’

Spikes in the head, sword swallowing and a stapled body all in a day’s work

Andrea DeMeer

Kids used to dream about running away to join the circus.

Neil E Dee, a Vancouver-based daredevil who pays the bills by touring small and medium-sized venues throughout B.C. and Alberta, actually did it.

There are no regrets.

“Sure I could get a nine to five job,” he said in an interview during a recent stopover in Princeton B.C., fresh from an engagement in Nelson.

The 42-year-old former skateboarder and musician enjoys traveling and entertaining.

“I love it. I feel free. I love performing for people.”

Dee is one of just a handful of professional sword swallowers in Canada, and can make a Kris blade – 20 inches long and 1.5 inches wide – disappear into his mouth.

“That was probably the most difficult thing I ever learned to do,” he said.

The sword goes down the esophagus, between the lungs and actually moves the heart.

“You can feel everything and the body kind of panics.”

The art of sword swallowing is approximately 4,000 years old, and originated in India.

“People have been doing weird things for a long time.”

Dee can walk on broken glass, and has rested on a bed of nails while someone ran over him with a motorcycle.

The Danger Thrill Show is promoted as “good times and bad ideas.”

In Princeton the performance ended with the star inviting members of the audience to attach money to his exposed skin using a staple gun.

Dee feels pain, but has learned to process it differently than most people.

“I have my own form of meditation…and you learn a lot about your body and anatomy.”

He mastered his first sideshow stunt – the classic Human Block Head – about 20 years ago. That trick involves using a hammer to drive a large spike up the nose.

Everything he attempts carries risk.

“There is a real element of danger if you do things wrong.”

When asked if he’s ever been injured, he extended a finger and displayed a small cut he recently sustained while demonstrating how to light a cigarette using a grinder.

Dee also performers regularly in Vancouver.

Fans can follow The Danger Thrill Show on Facebook and Instagram, and the artist said he is always ready for new bookings and venues.

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke City Council wants feedback on proposed budget
Next story
Via Rail lays off 1,000 employees temporarily as anti-pipeline blockades drag on

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council wants feedback on proposed budget

It calls for a 6% property tax increase

Sun continuing for Revelstoke

High two degrees

WEB POLL: Would you like to see a new highway built between B.C. and Central Alberta?

Building another highway through the mountains would shave 95 km from Kamloops to Red Deer

LETTER: Ex councillor weighs in on deferral of raises for Revelstoke mayor and council

After Steven Cross resigned in protest, proposed raises were removed from the budget

DJs and bands playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review This weekend there’s another amazing line… Continue reading

Okanagan divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

The athletes have been training four days a week

B.C. government shows no interest in proposed highway between Alberta and B.C.

Province says it will instead focus on expanding the Kicking Horse Canyon to four lanes

Cost of newly-built home in Kelowna metropolitan area stands at $950,000: Report

According to report, the price is almost on-par with newly-built home in Toronto

Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

General manager Bruce Hamilton made the annoucement Wednesday, named Kris Mallette interim coach

HERGOTT: Driving while intoxicated

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

First case of COVID-19 in B.C. has fully recovered, health officer says

Three other cases are symptom-free and expected to test negative soon

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

B.C. daredevil embraces ‘good times and bad ideas’

Spikes in the head, sword swallowing and a stapled body all in a day’s work

Apex Mountain hosting memorial run for Brayden Kuroda

Kuroda, a Penticton native and World Cup freestyle skier, passed away Monday night at the age of 19.

Most Read