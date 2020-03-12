Dental conference in Vancouver was warned of an exposure to coronavirus. (Picryl.com)

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

People who were at the Pacific Dental Conference in Vancouver on the afternoon of March 6 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, Vancouver Coastal Health says in a notice Thursday.

One person who attended the Vancouver Convention Centre event that day between 2 and 4 p.m. has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and is recovering at home, the health authority says. The risk to other participants is “extremely low,” but people are asked to watch for signs of fever, cough, headache or shortness of breath.

RELATED: NHL suspends its season due to coronavirus

RELATED: Oak Bay council takes precautions for public events

“As a precaution only, we are advising participants who attended the Pacific Dental Conference during those hours to monitor themselves for symptoms for up to 14 days and call HealthLink BC at 811 for advice if they develop them,” Vancouver Coastal Health says. “As long as participants of the conference remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor
Next story
B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Just Posted

Revelstoke ready for coronavirus: City

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in interior B.C., including Revelstoke

COVID-19 puts fate of BCHL season in question

Hockey Canada and the CJHL currently in talks to come up with plan for remainder of season

Bands and DJs playing this weekend in Revelstoke

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Last weekend was a great one… Continue reading

Sun and cloud in Revelstoke

High five degrees

Cheap flight deals for Okanagan residents in midst of coronavirus pandemic

Round-trip flights from KLW to San Francisco are now under $300

Bring your resume down to the Black Press Career Fair

The Black Press Career Fair takes place in Kelowna today till 3 p.m.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger sues RCMP, province

Sarah Coghill was detained and her vehicle impounded for being an impaired passenger

Despite coronavirus concerns, public facilities remain open in Summerland

Municipal staff continue to monitor COVID-19 pandemic

World Women’s Curling Championship in Prince George cancelled due to COVID-19

Another international sporting event has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. dentist conference attendees warned of coronavirus exposure

Positive COVID-19 test for one attending Vancouver event March 6

Rockets’ season suspended as Canadian Hockey League reacts to COVID-19

The Western Hockey League pauses season on March 12

Vernon Mission auctions off TP for good cause

Coveted tissue paper is up for grabs with funds going back to Upper Room Mission programming

Take COVID-19 seriously, says B.C. doctor

Cranbrook’s top emergency doctor stresses importance of working together to protect one another

Kelowna RCMP officer nearly struck by vehicle while directing traffic

The incident occurred while the officer was directing traffic in relation to two-vehicle accident on Wednesday night

Most Read