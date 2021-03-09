Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)

B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

By Hannah Scott, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Richmond Sentinel

COVID-19 infections that are variants of concern in B.C. spiked over the weekend, with 144 new reported.

There have been a total of 394 variant cases in the province. Eighty-seven of the infections are currently active, a large increase from the 12 reported Friday. Of the total variant cases, 363 are the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant and 31 are the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant.

Most of the variant cases are in the Fraser Health region, with 303 reported there. Seventy-four are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and there are six each in the Island and Interior Health regions.

“About a quarter of these cases, we do not know exactly how they were transmitted, which tells us that these variants are some of the viruses that are being transmitted in our communities now, particularly in the Lower Mainland,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

RELATED: COVID-19 variant predicted to cause ‘unmanageable’ case spike in B.C, says report

She also said that some activities will be able to resume in a “careful, thoughtful and phased approach over the next few weeks.” While pre-pandemic gatherings will not be possible, some outdoor activities, including small groups for kids’ camps, will be allowed. Henry said there will be a similar gradual, phased return to in-person religious services.

She also reported 1,462 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C. over the last three days: 545 from Friday to Saturday, 532 from Saturday to Sunday and a further 385 in the last 24 hours. Nineteen of the weekend’s cases are epidemiologically linked, bringing the province’s total to 84,569.

READ MORE: B.C. looking at easing restrictions for sports, religious services in the ‘coming weeks’

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments
Next story
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Just Posted

Drive BC webcams show traffic backed up in the Golden area due to the closure. (Drive BC photo)
Trans-Canada closed due to rockslide near Golden

The highway won’t reopen until this afternoon

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

Rajan Chhinji and Jessica Semenec are happy to start new daycare service. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Inspiring women: Caribou Kids offers child care that gets kids outside more

This article is from our series on inspiring women in Revelstoke that… Continue reading

Interior Health residents trying to book COVID-19 vaccines were met with busy lines on day one of bookings. (Dan Ferguson - Black Press Media)
Interior Health apologizes for people getting a busy signal on first day of vaccine appointments

People report being left on hold for hours or being cut off after being on hold

This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Interior Health notes 80 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

108 people in the region have died from the virus

Five Kelowna writers are featured in an anthology that launched in time for International Women's Day. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
International Women’s Day: Book exploring fears features Kelowna writers

The book has launched in time for International Women’s Day

Troy Brown winner of Lotto Max. BCLC.
Kelowna man $500,000 richer after grocery store stop

Troy Brown won on the Feb. 9, Lotto Max

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Ministry staff being added as fast as possible, Adrian Dix says

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Peachland residents can still participate in the in-person march at noon on March 19. (Peachland Watershed Protection Alliance)
Peachland marching against clearcut logging in watershed

The march is scheduled for Friday, March 19

Raisin, the terrier pictured in this photo posted on Twitter, was reportedly attacked by a coyote in Stanley Park Saturday, March 9. (Twitter/Alan Tudyk)
Hollywood actor’s dog nabbed in Vancouver by wily coyote at Stanley Park

Resident Evil star Alan Tudyk is the latest to warn the public about unprovoked attacks occurring

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Two research facilities are being constructed in Princeton’s industrial park. (Optimi Health photo)
Princeton set to grow ‘magic’ mushrooms

Research and development will take place at B.C. Green Pharmaceuticals

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Most Read