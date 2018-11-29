A video series from ANKORS tells the stories of drug users who face stigma in their daily lives. Photo: ANKORS

B.C. drug users fight stigma through new video series

The multi-part series from ANKORS is meant to align with the goals of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force

They are shunned when they seek medical care, when they try to find housing and when they look for employment.

Locals who use drugs and have stories to tell about living with that stigma in the Kootenays are the subjects of a multi-part video series from social outreach group ANKORS.

“They’re very intimate,” said ANKORS executive director Cheryl Dowden. “I feel like people were very authentic and they were also extremely vulnerable but resilient, as well, in what they had to say. I hope people connect to that.”

Dowden said the series is funded by the provincial Community Action Initiative and was created to represent the priorities of the Nelson Fentanyl Task Force.

She hopes the videos help alleviate some of the issues faced by community members seeking help from services many take for granted.

“If the first thing that we’re doing is seeing somebody’s addiction and defining them in that way, then we’re not even seeing the human being and we’re not connecting first person-to-person. We’re connecting through the lens of stigma and we need to remove that.”

The first two videos in the series can be seen below. The Star will update this page as more videos are released.

Previous story
Passengers injured in school bus crash near Cache Creek heading home today
Next story
DOMESTIC SILENCE: Parents of Surrey gangsters won’t speak up

Just Posted

‘Every forest tells a story’: CRED Talks return to Revelstoke

Professional forester explains alternative logging options

The Alpine Club of Canada establishes a new section in Revelstoke

The Columbia Mountains section aims to have backpacking, hiking, climbing, and mountain biking trips

New chain-up regulations for commercial vehicles

The new rules come into effect today provincewide

Volunteers recognized with Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The ceremony ran along side the annual volunteer fair

Phillip recognized with honorary degree

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was awarded an honorary degree from the University of British Columbia

VIDEO: Otter, full on prized fish, escapes as security boosted at Vancouver garden

Otter ate 11 koi. Three remaining koi and more than 300 other fish were moved to the aquarium

Victimization of sex workers by police ‘not irregular,’ B.C. advocacy group says

Peers Victoria Resource Society said less than five per cent of workers will report abuse to police

Precedent setting, province commits $231M to build homes for Indigenous families

Work already underway on some of the 1,143 homes in 26 communities

Inquest jury makes five recommendations into B.C. RCMP spokesman’s death

All five recommendations into Sgt. Pierre Lemaitre’s death involve mental health

Two girls forced to cover up with jerseys at B.C. elementary school

Parents at the South Surrey school are questioning actions taken by staff, which included a ‘discussion’ about appropriate dress code

UBC Okanagan to host discussion about Nobel Prize winners

Learn about the world-changing discoveries and achievements Dec. 10

Government staff try to give answers to Shuswap community hit by floods

Residents may require permits for flood prevention work, financial assistance not widely received

Municipal flag ranking project sparks controversy in Tofino

Artist Roy Henry Vickers claims he never gave district permission to use the image.

Deck the halls, not your head: How to safely use a ladder

WorkSafeBC has plenty of tips when decorating your home for the holidays

Most Read