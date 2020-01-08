B.C. family of three, college student among victims in fatal Iran plane crash

Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi and his family (left) and Delaram Dadashnejad (right) have been confirmed by friends and family as four of the victims in a plane crash in Iran in the early morning of Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. (Black Press Media) Rescue workers search the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) A police officer stands guard as debris is seen from an Ukrainian plane which crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Rescue workers carry the body of a victim of an Ukrainian plane crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) A man places a memorial poster showing a Ukrainian 737-800 plane that crashed on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran, and and a candle, the words reading “Tehran - Kyiv, we’re mourning” outside the Iranian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard, Iranian state TV and officials in Ukraine said. The portrait of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani killed by U.S. airstrike in Iraq is seen behind. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) Rescue workers search the scene where an Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian passenger jet carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday, just minutes after taking off from the Iranian capital’s main airport, turning farmland on the outskirts of Tehran into fields of flaming debris and killing all on board. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi) Rescue workers carry items retrieved from the scene where a Ukrainian plane crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Ukrainian airplane with more than 170 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, killing all onboard. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

A family of three and a university student have been confirmed as four victims from B.C. killed in a plane crash in Iran on Wednesday.

The Civic Association of Iranian Canadians in Vancouver has confirmed that Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi, his wife Niloofar Razzaghi and teenage son, Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, from the Coquitlam, were among the 176 fatalities. No one on the plane survived.

“He was one of the best and most worthy people, citizens and friends that I’ve known for years,” the association’s president Kei Esmaeilpour said in a statement. “They were a respected, active, respected and proud family for the Iranian society.”

Ebnoddin-Hamidi was a building engineer in Metro Vancouver. Razzaghi was working to become a school teacher.

A list of victims from the airline named Delaram Dadashnejad, a 26-year-old Langara College student, as one of the dead.

North Vancouver RCMP said some of the victims “may have been” from the city.

As this tragic story has continued to unfold, we've been told some of those killed in the #ukraineplanecrash of flight #PS752 may have been from #NorthVan. If this is confirmed, this is very sad and upsetting news for many of our residents. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. https://t.co/YIm1HK2JNC — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) January 8, 2020

READ MORE: Ukrainian airlines crash near Tehran kills 63 Canadians; 176 dead

Dozens of Canadians — some believed to be university students — were among the 176 people killed when Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 crashed minutes after takeoff from Tehran’s main airport, Iranian and Ukrainian authorities said on Wednesday.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 was en route to Kyiv when it went down in a field, killing all aboard. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said the plane was carrying 63 Canadians, 82 Iranians, 11 Ukrainian passengers and crew, 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three Britons. Direct flights between Iran and Canada have not flown since 2012, and there are no diplomatic relations between the two countries. The route from Tehran-Kiev-Toronto was a popular and inexpensive one.

The crash comes just days after Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was killed by the U.S. near the Baghdad airport in Iraq and tensions are high in the region. The Iranian Mehr News Agency quoted Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier Gen. Abolfazl Shekarchi denying rumours the plane went down as a result of a missile strike. Video online purports to show the plan becoming a ball of fire in the sky before careening to crash into the ground not long after takeoff.

The news agency also cited Iran’s Civil Aviation Authority, Ali Abedzadeh, as saying the country would not hand over the black box found in the wreckage to either Boeing or the U.S. government.

READ MORE: Iranians mourn military general as region braces for revenge

READ MORE: Conservatives urge Iran to grant access to Iran plane crash as Trudeau pledges support

READ MORE: Trudeau pledges Canadian support to investigation of Iran plane crash

It’s one of the worst losses of life for Canadians in an aviation disaster. In 1985 a bomb exploded and killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight. Air India Flight 182 from Montreal to New Delhi exploded over the Atlantic Ocean near Great Britain on June 23, 1985. Most of the victims were Canadian.

We woke up to devastating news that 176 people were killed in a plane crash in Iran. We've learned that British Columbians are among the 63 Canadians who were killed. Our hearts and thoughts are with families and friends of loved ones lost & the Iranian-Canadian community in BC. https://t.co/JZY0JCgoSj — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) January 8, 2020

Ukrainian authorities initially said it appeared mechanical failure was to blame, but later walked that back, saying nothing had been ruled out.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said Wednesday he had been in touch with the government of Ukraine.

Hamid Gharajeh, of the Iran Democratic Association of Canada, said he’s spoken to families and friends of some of the victims. Many aboard were students on their way back to Canada after the holiday break, he said.

“Our hearts go out for all these young people who are just trying to get back to their lives,” Gharajeh said in Toronto. “It’s unfortunate.”

Canada is urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to Iran due to the volatile security situation, but the travel advisory makes no mention of the plane crash.

Global Affairs Canada and the B.C. premier’s office have not responded to request for comment.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.