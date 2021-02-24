Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)

Two women were arrested in Nanaimo for refusing to wear masks and causing disturbance on a BC Ferries vessel. (File photo)

B.C. ferry passengers arrested and fined for disturbance, refusing to wear masks

Police said woman threatened their pensions in Feb. 21 incident aboard Nanaimo-bound boat

Two women who refused to wear masks and caused a disturbance aboard a B.C. Ferries vessel were met at Nanaimo’s Departure Bay, arrested and fined.

A Nanaimo RCMP press release noted that the incident happened on the Queen of Cowichan, where the women ignored instructions from BC Ferries staff and were verbally abusive during a sailing from Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Nanaimo RCMP were called to the terminal to meet the ferry and the two women who were escorted off the ship.

BC Ferries staff told officers the women, ages 19 and 43, were walk-on passengers who ignored a request to wear masks as they boarded the ferry. Once aboard, they continued ignoring the crew’s demands to wear masks and throughout the sailing were heard yelling, screaming and being generally abusive to the crew.

Both women were arrested for mischief and causing a disturbance when the ferry docked.

Officers noted the women showed signs of alcohol impairment and were confrontational with police. One woman screamed at an officer that she was going to kill him and the other said she would sue both officers for false arrest and ensure they lost their pensions. The officers ignored the threats, but arrested the women for being intoxicated in a public place and transported them to cells at Nanaimo RCMP detachment for the rest of the night.

Several hours later, the women were each served with violation tickets for failure to wear face coverings, which came with $230 fines and abusive or belligerent behaviour, which also drew $230 fines. Officers decided against further criminal charges.

“It should be noted that the two had reusable non-medical masks in their possession at all times, but simply chose to not to wear them,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the press release.

READ ALSO: ‘Buy a boat,’ premier advises anti-maskers on B.C. Ferries

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP hand out $2,300 fine at roadside anti-mask rally


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Give me your stuff! Oh, hello, officer’: Man surprised by Kamloops Mountie
Next story
Sicamous to purchase retiring doctor’s business, take over management

Just Posted

The City of Revelstoke is proposing a 1% property tax increase for 2021. (File photo)
City of Revelstoke proposing 1% property tax increase

Public input will be collected in coming weeks

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Revelstoke City Council is considering updates to the zoning bylaw that would allow all residential zones to have short term rental units. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke vacation rentals might soon require on-site caretaker

A public hearing on the issue will be scheduled shortly

FILE – A COVID-19 vaccine being prepared. (Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing)
B.C. seniors 80 years and older to get COVID vaccine details over next 2 weeks: Henry

Province is expanding vaccine workforce as officials ramp up age-based rollout

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.'s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., 2 deaths

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C.

According to a new poll, a majority of Canadians want to see illicit drugs decriminalized. (THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Majority of Canadians think it’s high time to decriminalize illicit drugs: poll

More than two-times the B.C. residents know someone who died from an overdose compared to rest of Canada

Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo) Ranchero Deep Creek firefighters respond to a blaze involving two adjacent structures at a property off of Deep Creek Road on Sunday, Feb. 21. The buildings were believed to have been used as part of a cannabis growing operation, and RCMP are investigating. (Sean Coubrough/CSRD photo)
Shuswap firefighters responding to structure blaze find cannabis grow operation

RCMP investigating, attempting to track down owner of property

Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)
COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

(Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: The freedom to read

Books have been challenged many times in the past

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The dam at Thirsk Lake, west of Summerland, was expanded in 2007. A crack has now been discovered where the old and new portions of the dam meet. (Summerland Review file photo)
Crack at Thirsk Dam to be examined

Reservoir west of Summerland was expanded in 2007

(Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

B.C. residents get priority access to camping reservations in province

Armstrong’s Jesse Crowe, shown at the home of golf, St. Andrew’s in Scotland, has been named the Royal York Golf Course’s director of golf operations. (Facebook photo)
Okanagan golf pro soars to home course position

Jesse Crowe becomes director of golf operations at Armstrong’s Royal York Golf Course

Most Read