B.C. girl, 16, arrested after ‘reckless tour’ of downtown Vancouver

Police say they have recommended charges and are investigating an alleged hit-and-run

A 16-year-old girl from Mission has been arrested after an alleged hit-and-run and a “reckless tour” of downtown Vancouver.

A hit-and-run involving a white van was reported around 3:20 a.m. on Saturday in an area of East Vancouver. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Fifteen minutes later, officers in the Downtown Eastside spotted the same van driving erratically.

“When they tried to pull the vehicle over using emergency lights and sirens, the driver allegedly sped up and refused to pull over for several blocks,” police said in a release. “Out of concern for public safety, attempts to stop the van were abandoned.”

The van was found parked on East Hastings Street just before 4 a.m., and the driver was arrested. No one else was in the van.

Police have recommended charges related to the dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. The van has been seized.

The investigation into the alleged hit-and-run continues.

