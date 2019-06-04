Pelvic pain is one of the potential early symptoms of cervical cancer for women. (Supplied)

B.C. invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

The Canadian government has invested $10 million into cervical cancer research and prevention.

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable forms of cancer if diagnosed early on through timely physicals.

READ MORE: Kelowna oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

“We know too many cervical cancers are still diagnosed at the last stage of the disease, and our government is investing in research to change that,” Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said. “This funding will support Dr. Gina Ogilvie and her team at the Women’s Health Research Institute at BC Women’s as they explore new strategies to better prevent and treat cervical cancer for all Canadians.”

The funding will be fractioned over a five-year span to support national cervical cancer research. Initiatives will be led by world-renowned physician and researcher Dr. Gina Ogilvie and her team at the Women’s Health Research Institute at BC Women’s Hospital and Health Centre, the B.C. Elimination of Cervical Cancer Task Force, and her colleagues at the Gynaecological Cancer Initiative.

“Our team has the convergence of skills, expertise and frankly, the passion to move forward and be the global catalyst to eliminate cervical cancer,” Dr. Gina Ogilvie said.

READ MORE: Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Studies will focus on the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination and screening methods and how to implement them across the country.

Cervical cancer most commonly affects women between the ages of 35 to 59.

In 2017, approximately 1,550 Canadian women were diagnosed with cervical cancer and an estimated 400 died from it, according to statistics on cervical cancer.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘My son’s not breathing:’ 911 call played at Alberta meningitis death trial
Next story
Summerland Health Care Auxiliary raises funds for X-ray equipment

Just Posted

Revelstoke high school student takes silver in provincial enduro race

The RSS mountain biking team competed in Squamish May 25/26

Revelstoke Royal Lepage and Women’s Shelter raise funds to help break the cycle of violence

Royal Lepage and the Revelstoke Women’s Shelter have teamed up to raise… Continue reading

Save-On-Foods Share it Forward coming June 13-19

This time of year marks a critical time for Community Connections Food… Continue reading

High 25 expected in Revelstoke today

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC: Highway 1 east: Paving operations between… Continue reading

The artist behind Revelstoke’s newest sculpture

Rabi’a Art is based in Winlaw, B.C.

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Summerland Health Care Auxiliary raises funds for X-ray equipment

The existing X-ray machine is 20 years old and is five years past its expected lifespan

B.C. Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Policing community eyes change after missing, murdered Indigenous women inquiry

Canada still needs an independent national police task force, report says

Case of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou returns to Vancouver court this week

Canada’s relationship with Beijing has deteriorated rapidly since the December arrest

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

“Someone out there knows what happened” to teens killed a year ago in South Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Vernon and Penticton team up for Aussie rules tourney in Kelowna

Western Canada’s largest football tourney to draw hundreds

Is Shuswap Lake still B.C.’s favourite boating destination?

Boating BC Association seeks public input on the top spots in the province

Most Read