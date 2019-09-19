Provincial Health Minister Adrian Dix. (Facebook)

B.C. health minister announces urgent care centre for Central Okanagan residents

The Kelowna-based health centre will support about 63,000 patient visits per year

People living in the Central Okanagan will soon have better access to health care services with the opening of an urgent and primary care centre in Kelowna.

Minister of Health Adrian Dix broke the news Thursday afternoon, outside the health care centre’s new location in the Capri Plaza on Harvey Avenue.

“The new urgent and public care centre will help connect more people in Kelowna and the surrounding communities with the health care they need, when they need it,” said Dix.

“By increasing the number of publicly funded health-care professionals in the community, thousands of area residents who currently lack a primary care provider will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments for urgent needs, ongoing primary care, and better longitudinal care into the future.”

The operating cost of the centre is about $4.2 million a year and will be open seven days a week, creating full-time employment for more than 20 health care workers.

READ MORE: Private sector development will create housing affordability: Wilkinson

The centre will support about 63,000 patient visits per year for both urgent and primary care appointments.

Most importantly said Dix, the centre will also allow for patients without a family doctor to see a regular physician or nurse practitioner.

“One of the most common complaints in the emergency room is that the people who arrive would be better served in a doctors office or a primary care centre,” said Dix.

“We do see the centre relieving congestion at the Kelowna General Hospital for conditions that could more appropriately treated here (urgent and primary centre). We see it as providing care seven-days-a-week (at) hours an ordinary doctors office might not be open and addressing the needs of the tens of thousands of people in the region without a family doctor.”

The centre is expected to open for patients in late December this year.

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash
Next story
‘We’re not really included and we really need to be’: World’s largest motorcycle relay passes through Revelstoke

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia incumbent MP responds to Trudeau brownface scandal

Stetski proud of NDP leader Singh’s reaction, which focused on people not power

‘We think the democratic process is eroding’: Czech family visit Revelstoke promoting new voting method

In the Janeček voting method, voters can cast both positive and negative multiple votes

Revelstoke RCMP seize $1.9 million from ‘erratic’ driver

The driver and passenger were detained under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Liberals’ Kootenay-Columbia candidate stands by Trudeau despite scandal

Robin Goldsbury says the prime minister’s racist photo is a learning opportunity

Revelstoke athletes bring home 16 medals from 55+ BC Senior Games

The event took place in Kelowna Sept. 10-14

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

VIDEO: Tempers flare during Sagmoen’s police interview

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Provincial Mobile Medical Unit makes an appearance in Kelowna

The high tech hospital on wheels provides medical care for rural communities and during emergencies

On this day 126 years ago New Zealand women granted right to vote

New Zealand women beat Canadians to the polls by 26 years

B.C. health minister announces urgent care centre for Central Okanagan residents

The Kelowna-based health centre will support about 63,000 patient visits per year

EDITORIAL: Past actions haunt candidates

Justin Trudeau and Andrew Scheer dogged by incidents from earlier years

How to get that Spark Joy feeling

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Most Read