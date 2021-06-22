Kids playing at Williamson Lake during last summer’s heatwave. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

B.C. heatwave: Expect 35 C this weekend in Revelstoke

Environment Canada said it’s much hotter than usual

It’s going to be a hot weekend across the province, according to Environment Canada.

The agency’s forecast for the Revelstoke region is a high of 35 C this Saturday and Sunday which is 10 degrees higher than average for this time of year, said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

However, it could get even hotter with the Weather Network forecasting a high of 39 C by Monday. The highest temperature recorded for Revelstoke is 40.6 C on July 17, 1941.

Sekhon said the warm weather is due to a strong ridge of high pressure across B.C. Normally hot weather like this isn’t expected until late July or August, said Sekhon.

He said it’s likely this summer will be warmer than average for Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Temperatures to reach close to 40 C across Okanagan-Shuswap

Sekhon recommended people to stay hydrated and in the shade this weekend to reduce the risk of heatstroke. Also try to avoid strenuous activities, especially in the afternoon which is typically the hottest part of the day.

He said infants, young children and the elderly could be particularly vulnerable.

READ MORE: Interior Health offers safety tips as temperatures soar

Kamloops is expected to reach 40 C this weekend, which has never happened on record for the month of June said Sekhon.

The heatwave is expected to continue across the province next week with cooler temperatures by Friday.

