An injured bear in the Thetis Lake area is believed to be dead. (Unsplash).

B.C. hunter who injured bear with crossbow was on legal hunt, police say

The bear is believed to be dead

The hunter who shot at and injured a large black bear in the Highlands on Sunday was licensed and on a legal hunt, according to West Shore RCMP.

Police and the BC Conservation Service attended the 600-block of Lost Lake Rd. just before 5 p.m. on Sunday after a resident reported being charged by a bear.

Officers had information that the bear was bleeding fatally from a crossbow injury.

READ ALSO: Bear shot with crossbow arrow believed dead

“The hunter has been interviewed by police and conservation officers. The bear has not been located,” said Cpl. Chris Dovell of the West Shore RCMP. “As of Sept. 24 the bear track was suspended and there is no further track planned.”

BC Conservation Officer Peter Pauwels was part of the team tracking the bear and on Monday, told Black Press Media it is unlikely the bear is alive.

“There is a very good chance it’s deceased right now based on the amount of blood I saw,” Pauwels said.

According to the Province’s Wildlife Act, bow hunting of black bears is legal in the region. Open season for black bear hunting is Sept. 10 to Dec. 10 and April 1 to June 15.

