There are no measles cases in the Interior Health region, but IH still wants to remind people that immunization is the best way to protect yourself and loved ones against measles. (File photo)

B.C. Interior free from measles

Vancouver measles outbreak hasn’t spread to the B.C. Interior

The measles outbreaks in Vancouver and Washington State haven’t spread to the Interior, but that doesn’t mean people shouldn’t be concerned.

“We do not have any confirmed cases of measles in the Interior,” said Dr. Sylvina Mema, a medical health officer with Interior Health. Still, she said, the outbreaks in Vancouver and Washington State present a good opportunity to remind people about the need for immunization, not only for measles but other communicable diseases covered under the B.C. vaccination schedule.

The message IH wants to get out, she explained, is that the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against measles is to ensure vaccinations are up to date.

“We don’t want people here to panic. We want everybody to get up to date with their immunizations,” said Mema. “The outbreak in Vancouver, as far as we know, has been contained.”

It’s not uncommon to investigate people for measles, she said, especially people who have travelled to parts of the world where the disease is still endemic. But according to Interior Health records, there hasn’t been a case of measles in the IH region for eight years.

In 2010 there was an outbreak with 14 cases, and in 2011, there was another with seven cases.

Mema said the immunization rate for two-year-olds averages 86 per cent across the Interior Health region, which she describes as good, but not as high as they would like to see.

“We would like to have 95 per cent and we are working on that,” said Mema. “It (86 per cent) could be improved, but it is good.”

Mema said there seems to be a range of reasons why people don’t have themselves or their children’s immunized, including not knowing and not having time.

“And some people will be on the fence; they don’t know if vaccines are effective,” said Mema, adding that people can get all their questions answered by Interior Health nurses at local public health centers.

Then there are the people who refuse vaccinations, that “anti-vaxxers.”

“Vaccines are safe and effective, but sometimes people will object and not immunize,” said Mema. “There is a number of individuals that will not be open to hearing the messages we have.”

For those, she said, they don’t engage in an argument.

“It doesn’t take us to anywhere productive,” said Mema, adding that Interior Health has ongoing education campaigns to elevate awareness of the safety and need for immunization. “Having an outbreak so close provide us with an extra boost for people to connect with Interior Health and get immunized.”

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
$10-a-day child care not in 2019 budget, but advocate not irked

Just Posted

Drivers report tractor trailer overturned on Highway 3A near Yellow Lake

Witnesses say truck rolled off the road and traffic can move slowly

Highway one will be closed tomorrow for avalanche control near Golden

The closure is expected to last for two hours

Growls and Hugs for Feb. 20

Someone or something got your hackles up? Or maybe someone made you… Continue reading

Police seize bottles of grapefruit vodka from wanted man’s snow-pants

A man was arrested in a Save On Foods parking lot in… Continue reading

Roads, weather, avalanche conditions for Revelstoke area today

Watch for black ice on highways

Branching out: learning to ski at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

It’s the first time at the hill for the editor of Revelstoke Review

Shuswap children’s organizations offer mixed reviews on Budget 2019

Concern over long waitlists, early intervention funding, but relief child care funds are included

Winter storm freezes U.S., halts air travel

Storm dumps snow or heavy rain, snarls travel in much of U.S.

Top blues talent joins festival roster

Salmon Arm’s Roots and Blues adds stellar Canadian acts to 2019 event

Gwyneth Paltrow: Skier sued me to exploit my fame, wealth

The incident happened in Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah

B.C. Seniors Advocate questions labour shortage in care homes

Are there really no workers, or are care aide wages too low?

Senior Golds climb rankings after Western Canada Tournament

First time since 2002 that Salmon Arm team has qualified for national rankings

Crash near Walmart intersection in Salmon Arm slows Highway 1 traffic

Crews respond to what appeared to be two-vehicle crash

B.C. business groups worry about looming economic decline in wake of NDP budget

The party’s second government budget focused on plenty of spending, business advocates say

Most Read