B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. issues first tickets for not checking COVID-19 vaccine cards

3 fines of $2,300 assessed, more coming, minister says

B.C. public safety and police have assessed three fines to bars and restaurants for not checking customers’ COVID-19 vaccine status, and more enforcement is coming, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says.

“I’m aware that there are those who think the rules don’t apply to them,” Farnworth told reporters at the B.C. legislature Monday. “The reality is that most restaurants and establishments are following rules.”

When a complaint comes in to local government staff that businesses aren’t complying, they have a system to follow that starts with education and can lead to $2,300 fines.

“When there is a complaint, they are able to forward those complaints the appropriate authorities, where they are collected and looked at by an interagency body within my ministry that comprises not just the ministry WorkSafeBC., but liquor and cannabis inspectors and others,” Farnworth said Oct. 4. “They assess the complaint and do an investigation. and they can decide on the appropriate level of enforcement. Enforcement for establishments or restaurants could be a $2,300 or loss of the liquor licence, or potentially the business licence.”

RELATED: B.C. struggles to contain COVID-19 in street populations

RELATED: Masks mandatory for youngest students as of today

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
West Kelowna art students inspired by frontline workers
Next story
UPDATE: Man arrested after RCMP swarm two Kamloops motels

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is extending the deadline of its housing needs survey for Electoral Areas B, D, and F until Oct. 31, 2021. (File photo)
Housing needs survey deadline extended for some Columbia Shuswap electoral areas

The city of Liège, Belgium attempted to employ 37 cats as mail carriers in the 1870s, according to a BBC article. (Pexels)
Morning Start: Cats once delivered mail in Belgium

Castlegar Rebels and Grand Forks Border Bruins in a September pre-season game. Photo: Jennifer Small
KIJHL launches app featuring real-time game scores

The recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Revelstoke Award. (Submitted/ Revelstoke Community Futures)
Nominations open for 2021 Spirit of Revelstoke awards