File photo. (Pixabay)

File photo. (Pixabay)

B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Editor’s note: The names used here are not the individuals’ real names and were provided by the court.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has added a third parent for a child that already has a mother and father.

Justice Sandra Wilkinson made the decision Friday to allow Eliza and Bill, who are the biological parents of Clarke, 2, to add Olivia, their third partner, to the child’s birth certificate as a legal parent.

According to court documents, Eliza and Bill have lived together and been partners since the early 2000s. They met Olivia in 2013 and began a romantic relationship with her in 2016, and she moved in a year later.

“The petitioners are in a relationship known in the polyamory community as a triad,’” Wilkinson stated. “As the petitioners explain, to them this means that they each have a relationship with one another and each of their relationships with each other are considered equal.”

Court documents state that while it’s unclear if all three people were committed to the idea of Olivia being a “full parent” prior to Eliza’s pregnancy, at some point during the nine months all three agreed she would be fully involved. The judge said that Olivia had a “very active role” in preparing for the child’s birth, including inducing lactation so she could breastfeed.

“In fact, Olivia was the first parent to feed Clarke after he was born,” Wilkinson stated. Olivia also took four weeks off, unpaid, to be with the baby and family after birth.

WIlkinson noted that by all accounts, the triad has been living life like any other family; sharing parental duties, taking trips together, visiting all three families and adjusting their parenting due to the impact of COVID-19.

“It is not disputed that Clarke is being raised by three loving, caring, and extremely capable individuals,” Wilkinson stated. “Unlike many family law matters which come before the court, this is not an instance of family members taking adverse positions. The petitioners are in agreement that Olivia should be recognized as Clarke’s legal parent, alongside Eliza and Bill.”

The family found themselves before the court because the Family Law Act does not allow for a third parent to be legally added, “

unless that child is conceived using assisted reproduction.” Clarke was conceived naturally.

Wilkinson did not agree with B.C.’s Attorney General, who had said that Olivia being declared the child’s guardian would achieve what the family wanted.

“There are clear and tangible differences between being a parent and being a guardian, evidenced, in part, by the legislature’s decision to distinguish between these two roles with separate designations,” she stated. “A parentage declaration is also a symbolic recognition of a parent-child relationship. This difference should not be minimized.”

Wilkinson she would “declare that Olivia is Clarke’s legal parent, alongside Eliza and Bill, and that his birth registration be amended accordingly by the Vital Statistics Agency.”

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Parenting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack
Next story
PHOTOS: #TakeOutRevy sees over $6,000 go to Revelstoke restaurants

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: #TakeOutRevy sees over $6,000 go to Revelstoke restaurants

Participants posted photos of takeout and got vouchers to use to buy more takeout

Staff at the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce. (Submitted)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce gets money to hire more pandemic staff

The agency plans to hire business outreach contractor and pandemic response project support worker

April’s Full Pink Moon over Kelowna on April 26. (Aaron Hemens - Kelowna Capital News)
Morning Start: April’s Full Pink Moon and Moonquakes

Your morning start for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Infant from Interior Health died from COVID-19, Coroner probe confirms

Infant died in January but investigation just wrapped up

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the Big Eddy last night. (Malia Knapp photo)
Revelstoke fire department responds to house fire in the Big Eddy

Occupants escaped safely

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

Summerland mayor Toni Boot is urging people to stay at home and respect the provincial travel restrictions. (Summerland Review file photo)
Stay at home, Summerland mayor urges

Toni Boot asks community to abide by provincial travel restrictions

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Aldergrove man dies in Coquihalla crash

Two-semi truck trailers collided on Monday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

Amazon Prime Video show Pinkbike Academy is back for season 2 at Big White Mountain. (Big White Ski Resort/Contributed)
Amazon Prime reality show back at Big White for 2nd season

Pinkbike Academy is looking for mountain bike pros that want to compete for big prizes

Armstrong-Spallumcheen, BX-Swan Lake and Enderby fire departments tackled a wildfire off of Otter Lake Cross Road April 26, 2021, alongside BC Wildfire Services. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)
WATCH: North Okanagan wildfire considered held; emergency centre deactivated

Fire off Otter Lake Cross Road burned 20 hectares, BC Wildfire says

A conceptual drawing shows what the sani-station will look like at Kin Racetrack. (City of Vernon)
Sani-dump moving to Vernon’s old Kin Racetrack

Old site closed, Landing location vetoed, Kin a temporary location

Most Read