B.C. has launched a self-assessment test online for those who think they may have COVID-19. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

B.C. has launched an online self-assessment test that anyone can take if they are concerned they might have COVID-19.

The provincial test, includes questions about severity of symptoms and recent travel history, as well as instructions on what to do if someone does in fact need to be tested or see a doctor.

“You can complete this assessment for yourself, or on behalf of someone else, if they are unable to,” the website reads.

The new website comes as the province also unveiles a new phone service to provide non-medical information about COVID-19, at 1-888-COVID19 (1-888-268-4319) or by text message at 1-888-268-4319.

READ MORE: Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next

Anyone who thinks they may have the novel coronavirus should also contact HealthLink BC, by dialling 811.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Do you think you have COVID-19? Here is what to do next
Next story
National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

Just Posted

Selkirk Tangiers Heli Skiing confirms guest tested positive for COVID-19

The heli ski company in Revelstoke will be closed for the rest of the season

National parks closing visitor services tomorrow

The prime minister announced it as a measure to help ‘flatten the curve’ against COVID-19

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Avalanche Canada calling for user data amid backcountry business shutdowns

They anticipate forecast uncertainty without help

City of Revelstoke closes public spaces over COVID-19 concerns

Services will be available via email or phone but offices will be closed to the public

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Vernon district prepares for possible school closures

Pandemic response plan in place for North Okanagan schools

New poll suggests most B.C. residents agree with building Coastal GasLink

70% of respondents to new Research Co. survey believe pipeline project will create hundreds of jobs

B.C. launches online COVID-19 self-assessment tool

Assessment also gives direction on where to call or what to do if you develop particular symptoms

New phone lines, self-isolation guide for COVID-19 in B.C.

Doctors to be paid for ‘virtual care’ services online

How organizations, businesses can go digital during the COVID-19 pandemic

‘An opportunity for organizations that may have been resistant to that idea to try it on for size’

COVID-19 adds a little sunshine to the adventures of a Salmon Arm couple

Timing was perfect for a couple of travellers touring Vietnam

COVID-19: Okanagan Irish pub to pour green beer for 50

Big celebration at Kelly O’Bryans, however, have been postponed over COVID-19

Most Read