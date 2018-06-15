(KylaLee.ca)

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A British Columbia lawyer has been awarded $1 in damages after suing a former client for posting a negative review online.

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law allege in court documents that a Google Plus review calling her the “worstest lawyer” led to a decline in client calls.

The reviewer did not respond to the civil claim or appear in court, which meant the plaintiffs would be awarded damages by default.

Justice Catherine Murray says in her decision that businesses with Google Plus profiles and the like are inviting comments from customers and that “surely” no one can expect to receive all favourable reports.

Murray says she’s not satisfied that a reasonably thoughtful, well-informed person would accept the post as being accurate, since it was clearly written by a disgruntled client, was posted in the heat of the moment and was written in poor English.

Although Lee and Acumen filed for $15,000 in damages for lost opportunity, Murray awarded them only $1 in damages to “demonstrate disapproval of the plaintiffs’ actions.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone
Next story
Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

Just Posted

Revelstoke painter Maria Medina exaggerates reality with her Hyperbole exhibit

At first glance, Revelstoke artist Maria Medina’s latest works seem to hold… Continue reading

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Countering the doubts about cohousing lifestyle

Cohousing project architect advocates communal lifestyle in Okanagan

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

City of Revelstoke requests feedback on single-use plastics

The Revelstoke Environmental Advisory Committee wants to know what you think about… Continue reading

Raptors soar at nature centre in Vernon

The Raptors have returned to the Allan Brooks Nature Centre

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Canadians descend on pubs to watch World Cup

Across the country soccer fans descended gathered to watch the World Cup on Friday

Young girls shot while playing in Toronto park

Toronto playground shooting leaves community stunned, mayor vows action

Transport Canada says it wasn’t feces from the sky in B.C.

The department has been investigating reports of frozen lavatory waste falling from the sky

B.C. lawyer awarded $1 in suit against client who posted negative online review

Vancouver lawyer Kyla Lee and her firm Acumen Law filed for $15,000 in damages

A dandy feast for an uncommon B.C. family

A mother black bear and her four cubs feed on some fresh food in the Cariboo

Lowest tides in years exposes Island seashore

Moon and sun collaborate for significant low tides this summer with more lows predicted to return July 13 and Aug. 11

Most Read