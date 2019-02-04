The fountain in front of the B.C. Legislature froze over Monday morning. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Legislature fountain freezes solid during cold snap

Cold snap freezes B.C. Legislature fountain

Victoria isn’t missing out on the Island-wide cold snap, not even at the Legislature.

The fountain at the front steps of the B.C. Legislature crystallized into a sputtering icicle display Monday morning, giving promise of a cold day.

On Monday morning the temperature in Victoria was -4.8 C, but felt more like -12 with windchill, with light flurries.

ALSO READ: Winter driving conditions on the Malahat

The cold isn’t set to stop anytime soon. Environment Canada forecasts a chance of more flurries for Monday night and Tuesday morning in Greater Victoria, with a high of 0 C and overnight temperatures -5 C. A chance of flurries are predicted until Friday.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria schools open despite snow

While the cold isn’t pleasant, it can sure be picturesque.

Do you have some icy photos to share? Send us an email, Tweet or Facebook message.

 

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

 

The fountain in front of the B.C. Legislature froze over Monday morning. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Previous story
Organ donation saves record 502 lives last year in B.C.
Next story
New contract to double speed of snow removal on Coquihalla highway

Just Posted

UPDATE: Three crew members die in train derailment near Field

The incident occurred last night

Applications open for Revelstoke Credit Union grant program

$100,000 is available through the Community Giving Program

Penticton Search and Rescue rescues two drivers trying to bypass rockslide closure

Okanagan motorists trying unsafe routes to get past Highway 97 closure

Highway 97 near Summerland still closed, alternate route highlighted

There is no estimated reopening time, however an update is expected today at noon

West Kelowna singer auditions for America’s Got Talent

Laura Close will be auditioning for the show Feb. 9

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

B.C. man gets arrested to get into warm jail cell

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

PHOTO: Sheet of ice covers BC Ferries boat during stormy weekend sail

Frozen vessel thawing in the Bella Coola harbour

Trio of Calgary kids ask Canadian coffee chain to rethink popular contest

The kids want a greener, electronic way to run Roll Up the Rim

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Conservatives won’t use Heritage Minute branding on attack ad any more

Keremeos firefighters knockdown blaze

There was a house fire in a home on 4th Street Keremeos Monday

Federal Competition Bureau calls for rethink of B.C. taxi regulations

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena introduced legislation last year

Police arrested McArthur moments before he may have killed again, court hears

Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty last week to eight counts of first-degree murder

Friesen: The sustainability of kindness

A new column about exploring leadership, community values and civil discourse from Kelowna podcaster, Lindsay Friesen

Most Read