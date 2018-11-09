B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Have something to say about money laundering? The government has launched an online public call out for solutions as it works to combat dirty money being siphoned into the province’s real estate market.

The panel, launched in September, has been hired to undergo an independent probe following a scathing report by Peter German on money laundering happening in B.C.’s casinos. The new review is focusing on sectors where criminals could use funds to purchase luxury items from homes to high-end vehicles.

The panel’s final report and recommendations are due to government in March 2019.

People can give their input until Dec. 14 as either email submissions or anonymously.

