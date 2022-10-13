RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)

B.C. man accused of impersonating doctor dies a week later by electrocution

Trail RCMP believe man was electrocuted while attempting to climb down a power pole

A man arrested for impersonating a doctor and barricading himself in a Trail hospital is believed to have since died of electrocution.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 13), Trail and Greater District RCMP officers responded to a report of the sudden and suspicious death of a 39-year-old Trail man in the 1500 block of Bay Ave.

In a statement Thursday, investigators said they believed that the man had climbed onto the roof of a building before attempting to climb down a power pole to return to the ground.

“Officers suspect the man inadvertently made contact with the live wires attached to the power pole and was electrocuted,” police said.

“The man likely was killed immediately upon electrical contact and fell from the power pole to the ground.”

Police indicated that the same man was arrested at the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital on Oct. 6. It was alleged he broke into locked offices when he was confronted by staff and claimed to be a doctor at the hospital.

When staff did not believe him, witnesses reported the man went on a crime spree, causing considerable damage as he broke into offices and other secure locations inside the facility.

The man then barricaded himself inside an office until police arrived. The man was facing several criminal charges related to that incident.

Trail RCMP had released the man from police custody on several conditions, and said that he would be closely.

BC Coroner Service is also investigating.

