B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

RCMP say a Saanich man has died in a shooting in a rural area northeast of Calgary.

Mounties say officers were called out on Thursday afternoon to investigate a complaint of a firearms injury in Rocky View County.

They found a man with a gunshot wound and were unable to save him, despite administering first aid.

The victim, whose name is not being released, is a 30-year-old from Saanich.

Police say the public is not believed to be at risk.

An autopsy is being done by the office of the chief medical examiner in Calgary.

READ ALSO: Saanich’s plastic bag ban won’t be affected by the Supreme Court ruling against Victoria

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million
Next story
B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Revy, drive safe

And clear the snow off your car

Rain for Revelstoke

Highway 1 closure until 2 p.m.

Nearly 12,000 children living in poverty throughout Okanagan: report

BC Child Poverty Report Card includes stats for Central and North Okanagan, Okanagan-Similkameen

Semi truck collides with snowshed near Revelstoke in fatal crash

The incident occurred early this morning

Trans-Canada to close at 11 a.m. for avalanche work

The highway will be closed until 2 p.m.

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Excitment snowballs for Vernon Winter Carnival

10 days of fun is just two weeks away

Was Bigfoot just spotted on a Washington State webcam?

Sherman Pass is rougly 70 kilometres south of Grand Forks, B.C.

B.C. employer health tax wins ‘paperweight award’ for red tape

Businesses forced to estimate payroll, pay new tax quarterly

Construction activity in RDOS tops $48 million

Total of 527 building permits issued within Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen in 2019

VIDEO: Dashcam records near-miss by bad driver near Sooke

Driver crossed four lanes of traffic and back over again, barely missing three other vehicles

RDOS budget videos available online

Budget must be completed by March 31

Most Read