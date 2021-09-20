Two men were stabbed in Chilliwack on June 6, 2021 in two separate incidents. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

B.C. man faces charges related to 2020 fire in Prince George that killed three

Justin Aster is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death

Charges have been laid in connection with a fire that killed three people at a motel in Prince George, B.C.

RCMP say 35-year-old Justin Aster is charged with three counts of criminal negligence causing death and two arson-related offences.

Court documents show he is well known to police and made his first appearance at a court in Williams Lake on Friday, when he was ordered to remain in custody until his next date on Thursday.

Three people died in the fast-moving blaze at the Econo Lodge Motel on July 8, 2020.

Several guests of the downtown motel narrowly escaped when flames broke out just before 9 a.m.

Cpl. Jennifer Cooper called the deaths tragic and says officers are proud to have brought a suspect forward to the courts in connection with the fire.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Crime

Previous story
Party leaders cast their ballots in federal election
Next story
VIDEO: Are you voting in today’s federal election?

Just Posted

Black bear sighting in Columbia Park, Revelstoke. (Revelstoke Bear Aware)
Bear necessities: How Revelstoke can prepare for an increased number of bear sightings

Jessa Gilber’s Flux is currently on display at the Revelstoke Visual Art Centre. (Contributed)
Artists explore change and movement in latest exhibition at Revelstoke Visual Art Centre

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh poses for selfies alongside Kootenay-Columbia candidate Wayne Stetski and supporters during a brief campaign stop in Cranbrook on Saturday night. Trevor Crawley photo.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rallies supporters during campaign stop in Cranbrook

Mackenzie Avenue in the late 1930s. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 655)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 16