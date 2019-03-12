B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

The death of B.C. man Micah Messent in the Ethiopian Airlines crash Sunday that killed everyone on board has prompted a huge reaction and tributes from friends, co-workers and well-wishers on social media.

Messent, who graduated from G.P. Vanier Secondary School in the Comox Valley in 2013, was selected to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada to the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, this week.

He posted on his Instagram account Saturday about attending the assembly and received dozens of well-wishes from family and friends. Sunday afternoon, dozens more messages of condolence and heartbreak filled the page.

Comox Valley brewery Gladstone Brewing Co. posted on Facebook Monday afternoon their condolences as Messent was employed by the Courtenay company.

“Micah came into every shift with enthusiasm and a giant smile; he was courteous, big-hearted and destined for amazing things,” read the post.

READ MORE: Courtenay man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

“His success over the last couple of years and the determination he had toward achieving his goals was astounding. His arc being cut short so suddenly is nothing less than a tragedy.”

Outdoor retailer giant Mountain Equipment Co-op posted Monday afternoon Messent had a positive energy, ability to make everyone feel included and commended his commitment to make the world a better place.

“Micah will be greatly missed by the outdoor community and beyond,” noted the post.

Following his time at Vanier, Messent went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Indigenous Studies at Vancouver Island University and was working as an Indigenous relations analyst for the B.C. Ministry of Environment.

The Nanaimo-based post-secondary school offered counselling services for students and employees for those affected by the tragedy.

They noted Messent was “an engaged member of our community, contributing his time, energy and talents to his fellow students. Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Messent served his Indigenous Youth Internship Program placement with the BC Parks branch of the Ministry of Environment and was passionate about his work to protect the world around him.

Gaynor Bereza wrote on Facebook his passing has inspired her to make more changes in her life and the environment one plastic bottle, straw or piece of beach junk at a time.

“It may seem petty, but it is something I can do in the face of such a loss of a bright spark in our home town.”

– With files from Laura Baziuk


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trial begins for South Okanagan man who allegedly exposed genitals to youth
Next story
Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

Just Posted

Man falls 20 feet onto pile of rocks while pulling dangerous bridge stunt

A Princeton man was injured when he fell 20 feet onto a… Continue reading

Menopause the musical coming to Revelstoke

The off-broadway sensation features an original all-star Canadian cast

Wayne’s World: Millennials need more government support

Wayne Stetski MP for Kootenay-Columbia As a Member of Parliament, I represent… Continue reading

Avalanche control east of Revelstoke at 12 today

Highway 1 will be closed Tuesday from 12-1 p.m.

West Kelowna Best Western evacuated due to toxic chemical combination

Emergency services sent one person to hospital

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at B.C. port training centre

RCMP investigating after shooting at BC Maritime Employers Association Waterfront Training Centre

Police arrest B.C. man linked to Edmonton armed robbery, explosion

RCMP assist investigation with search of rural Shuswap property

South Okanagan organic farmer wins Farmers’ Market Vendor of the Year

The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets celebrated the best of B.C. with the sixth annual awards

It’s not too late to talk to West Kelowna Council about new budget

Residents can still provide feedback via e-mail

Cougars attack dogs in Okanagan community, killing one

**WARNING** This story contains graphic images of the attack’s aftermath **

RCMP seek missing Okanagan man

Andrew Carl Erwood, 21, was last seen Valentine’s Day

B.C. man killed in Ethiopian plane crash remembered for his enthusiasm, giant smile

Messent was to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada in Nairobi, Kenya.

City wants fire damaged 7-Eleven site cleaned up

Salmon Arm council to request facelift for burned-out building

Most Read