B.C. man sentenced to 3.5 years for stealing wigs meant for kids with cancer

A 53-year-old man has been sentenced to 3.5 years in custody after stealing 150 wigs meant for children with cancer.

According to the B.C. Prosecution Service, Martin Weigelt had pleaded guilty to three break-and-enter charges for separate instances.

In one of the thefts, Weigelt broke into Eva and Co. Wigs in Sept. 2018 and took the 150 wigs, some of which have been recovered since.

At the time of the thefts, Vancouver police said many of those wigs were earmarked for kids with cancer at BC Children’s Hospital.

Weigelt was given a sentence of 505 days at provincial court in Vancouver on Jan. 13. The sentence takes into account time earned through pre-sentence custody and in total, Weigelt will spend almost another 17 months in jail.

Weigelt was also given a sentence of one day for one mischief charge and one charge of possessing an instrument suitable for the purpose of breaking into a place in March 2018, after 179 in pre-sentence custody.

