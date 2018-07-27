B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

WARNING: Graphic language

Darcy Daniels was walking hand-in-hand with his boyfriend on a Saturday afternoon in downtown Kamloops when he said not one, but three strangers yelled out a stream of derogatory insults.

Daniels, 27, decided to post about it on social media, in part to show homophobic slurs aren’t as rare in B.C. as some might think.

“Three people decided to call me and my boyfriends faggots, talk about how much they hate faggots and how much gay people disgust them,” Daniels said in a video that had been viewed more than 15,000 times as of Friday.

The drag queen and performer told Black Press Media confrontations like these have made up most of his life, even before he knew he was gay and was chastised and picked on for being overly feminine.

“I wasn’t surprised because I grew up here,” Daniels said. “I’m not surprised in the slightest, and probably wouldn’t have made the video had I not seen how upset it made my partner.”

To encapsulate the hateful banter Daniels and others face, one needs to look no further than the comments on his video.

“I’m not here to force anything on anyone, I don’t have a gun to anyone’s head here. I just want to feel safe and be able to freely express myself like any other human being,” Daniels said.

“So being told things like, ‘If you didn’t shove it down our throats it’d be fine’ or ‘You don’t always have to be a walking rainbow parade’ can be agitating.”

Elsewhere in B.C., rainbow crosswalks in the Comox Valley, Duncan, Salmon Arm and Surrey have been vandalized with burnt rubber as quickly as they were painted.

People who never had to fight for anything don’t understand the concept of pride symbols, Daniels said. “When everything’s given to you, symbolizing something such as decades of strength and pride probably would seem silly.”

He said he has received many messages of inspiration and support from allies since speaking out online.

In the future, he said he wants to organize drag show fundraisers, work with the Kamloops pride committee and speak to kids in schools about acceptance.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court
Next story
PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

Just Posted

Parks Canada fighting another fire in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

A new fire in Mt Revelstoke National Park was discovered this morning.… Continue reading

Revelstoke RCMP report record amount of calls in May

Revelstoke RCMP received record amounts of calls this year according to the… Continue reading

UPDATE: Thieves smash through Vernon’s Village Green mall in break-in

The suspects crashed through the mall doors with a truck.

Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region.

No fire ban in Mt Revelstoke and Glacier National Park right now

Yesterday the Southeast Fire Centre as well as the City of Revelstoke… Continue reading

VIDEO: Creators of Sick Chick inspired by the energy in Revelstoke

Zuzanna Hovancova and Marie Konecna would never have started Sick Chick if… Continue reading

Wheels come off Salmon Arm Demo Derby

27th annual Shuswap event cancelled due to lack of participants, hope remains for next year

PHOTOS: Smoke from Richmond bog fire spotted in surrounding skies

A portion of Westminster Highway was closed while firefighters set up trucks and dragged in hoses

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Vernon’s Catt works with NHL Bolts

Vernon strength and conditioning coach invited to Tampa Bay development camp

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Most Read