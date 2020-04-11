Mediate BC has launched a conflict resolution service specifically for issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Unsplash)

B.C. Mediation launches ‘quarantine conflicts’ service for people living together

Service addresses COVID-19 conflicts with roommates, family members but also employers

Social isolation, increased anxiety and living in closely shared spaces have left some British Columbians entangled in ‘quarantine conflicts’ during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

To help, Mediate BC has launched a tailored service, delivering mediation online or by phone to people across the province.

The ‘low-fee’ Quarantine Conflict Resolution Service is for conflicts related directly to quarantine or isolation issues only, such as roommate conflicts about the importance of social distancing, disagreements with older relatives, formulating work-from-home plans with employers and conflicts over the use of shared spaces in cooperative housing, particularly where there are varied health risks among residents.

READ ALSO: Conflict expert explains how to talk to people who aren't social distancing

“The stress and life changes happening right now create a whole new set of conflicts for us at a time when we are emotionally exhausted and struggling to handle them well without support,” Amanda Semenoff, a quarantine conflict resolution service manager, said in a news release recently.

The confidential, sliding-scale service launched March 24 and is available across B.C. All of the people involved in the conflict must agree to participate in mediation.

READ ALSO: Sooke mom faces 'pandemic police' for bringing kids to the grocery store

British ColumbiaCoronavirus

