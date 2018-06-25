B.C. men accused in Alberta man’s murder appears in court

Michael Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope

By Matthew Abrey

Three men charged in the 2017 killing of a 20-year-old Alberta man briefly appeared in a Kelowna courtroom via video to schedule an arraignment hearing.

Ryan Watt, 26, of Vancouver, Joshua Fleurant, 20, of Prince George, and Jared Jorgenson, 27, of Dawson Creek have all been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Michael Bonin’s death and an arraignment hearing has been scheduled for July 9.

Bonin’s body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope at approximately 7:30 a.m. on April 20, 2017.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Cpl. Frank Jang said at a news conference in January.

Bonin’s criminal history includes an assault conviction and Fleurant and Bonin were both charged in relation to the same car theft.

Police believe the attack was not random but Jang declined to share any details as the case is now before the courts.

Bonin was identified as being from Rycroft, Alta. and was remembered by family as a “loving, helpful and loyal young man who had lots to live for.”

During their brief court appearance, legal counsel for one of the accused pointed out that it’s been five months that their client has been detained and it’s prefered that the court process move along swiftly.

