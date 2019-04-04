B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth (Black Press Media)

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ minister Mike Farnworth says

The B.C. government is updating a 2013 law targeting drug houses, promising to protect citizens who report criminal activity and landlords who struggle to evict problem tenants.

“People who have criminals operating on the streets, where they live and work, deserve to know that they can speak up and remain safe,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Thursday. “In turn, authorities need the teeth to shut down dangerous properties, quickly and for good.”

Farnworth presented a new version of legislation that was passed unanimously in 2013 but never enacted. The proposed law targets drug labs and drug trafficking sites, possession of illegal guns, after-hours sale of liquor and selling drugs or alcohol to minors.

The legislation provides a 90-day shutdown of a “crack shack” that allows time for authorities to deal with problem properties permanently, he said.

“There will be an enforcement unit that will have the ability to do a very quick investigation, and have the tools, working with local government, to stop whatever illegal activity is taking place,” Farnworth said.

Previous story
UPDATE: Body pull from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious
Next story
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalize divorce

Just Posted

Liam’s lowdown: Numbers matter

We know so little about ourselves

Revelstoke roads and weather: partly cloudy with chance of rain

High of nine degrees

Revelstoke Search and Rescue stood down from two calls in two weeks

There were no other incidents

The Smokanagan, Part two: Physical health effects

“Smoke is much more dangerous than dust, no question.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Is that Yogi Bear? Couple leaves picnic on B.C. beach as uninvited bear moves in

‘Grab the wine, honey, we’ve got company’

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

Crash leaves truck in ditch on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Emergency personnel are on scene

B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart took to Facebook to remind people how much littering costs cities

UPDATE: Body pull from lake at Kelowna City Park not suspicious

Emergency personnel are at Okanagan Lake

B.C. moves to protect people reporting suspected drug houses

Changes allow shutdown of ‘crack shacks,’ minister Mike Farnworth says

Teen girls rescued from Grouse Mountain hiking trail

Fire officials said the three girls were not prepared for the snowy conditions on the BCMC Trail

Man charged with sex assault in B.C. involving girls under age of 10

Wesley Clarkson has been charged with alleged offences in New Westminster, Penticton and Naramata

A commitment to cars and community

Kelsey and Katrina Van Alphen run Alder Street Auto Body in Summerland.

Most Read