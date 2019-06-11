Boris Pekarsky, was heard uttering disturbing words in front of a band class in November 2016. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

A Delta music teacher is facing a three-day suspension after telling a Grade 9 band student a comment to the effect of “go kill yourself, it won’t matter anyway.”

Boris Pekarsky was heard uttering these words in front of a band class in November 2016, according to a May 28 ruling by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher suspended for suggesting student would be a ‘good prostitute’

The board found that Pekarsky first yelled at the student who was not on task. As the student moved to sit down he tripped over a percussion instrument, causing a loud noise.

Pekarsky then asked the student and his peer to leave the class. As they were walking away, Pekarsky told the student words to the effect of “go kill yourself, it won’t matter anyway.”

READ MORE: B.C. teacher who hugged student in storage room to keep teaching certificate

A few months later, in January 2017, Pekarsky met with a small group of students from the same band class and asked them what to do about the behaviour of a few other students in the class who had been “acting out.” According to the decision, Pekarsky used specific students’ names.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher exploited former student for ‘sexual advantage’

In March 2017, the school suspended Pekarsky from work without pay for 10 days.

It appears that Pekarsky taught at Southpointe Academy in 2016, according to the school’s social media. Black Press Media has reached out to the school for confirmation.

Regulation branch commissioner Howard Kushner said in his decision that Pekarsky failed to treat all students with respect and dignity and showed a lack of insight when he inappropriately discussed specific students with their fellow classmates.

He went on to say that those discussions “created an unhealthy dynamic in the classroom and undermined a respectful and inclusive learning environment.”

Pekarsky will serve his suspension from June 25 to 27.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre
Next story
‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Just Posted

New owners refresh Revelstoke’s Woolsey Creek Bistro

André Cadieux, Zuzana Riha, Brendan Phelps, Tom Patry, and Lisa Patry, owners… Continue reading

Revelstoke’s CAO and director of engineering resign

Recruitment of new building inspectors remains ongoing

The Pits Planet Earth playing the Last Drop tonight

The Pits Planet Earth are playing The Last Drop tonight bringing their… Continue reading

‘Feed the plant, not the soil’: Terra Firma in ninth production season

Revelstoke farm grows organic meat and produce

PHOTOS: Revelstoke Derailers take on Okanagan Roller Derby

The Revelstoke Derailers skated against Okanagan Roller Derby in Revelstoke on Saturday… Continue reading

Police from B.C., Alberta test out their motorcycle skills in Kelowna

RCMP from B.C. and Alberta participate in motorcycle training course at UBCO

Two new blazes in Kamloops Fire Centre

The two wildfires were reported on Tuesday and are .01 hectares in size

‘eHarmony of food’: Website matches up businesses and charities to reduce waste

Schools, shelters, food banks can get healthy, fresh food from shops, farms, retailers

160 jobs lost as B.C. mill announces indefinite closure

Workers and production will be shut down by August

Kelowna raises $91,000 at ‘Cycle for Strong Kids’

Close to 350 cyclists attended the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign event

Olympian helps open new indoor tennis facility in Shuswap

Daniel Nestor takes part in Salmon Arm Tennis Club grand opening

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Violent student fight prompts B.C. school district to review processes

It took close to four hours to inform parents student was injured

School responds after needle and knife allegedly found during field trip

“The students were closely supervised and when sharp objects were found, the children did not pick them up”

Most Read