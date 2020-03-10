A camera operator wears a protective mask as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to questions while B.C. Premier John Horgan, back right, listens during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

There have been seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus to 39.

Five of the new cases are people who reside in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference Tuesday.

That includes two people who work at the Lynn Valley Care Centre where one man died this week and at least four others from the centre have been confirmed to have the virus. The first person to be diagnosed with the virus, also a health care worker, is now in hospital.

Other cases include a woman in her 60s who travelled to Egypt, a man in his 40s who recently returned from Germany and a man in his 90s who was aboard the Grand Princess cruise.

READ MORE: Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

Two men in the Fraser Valley health region, one in their 90s and the other in their 40s, have also contracted the virus through community transmission. The older man is in isolation at a local hospital while the other is in self-isolation at his home, Henry said.

Both of those cases are under investigation to pinpoint how they contracted the virus.

Coronavirus

