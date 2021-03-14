Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin makes preparations at Toronto’s mass vaccination clinic, Jan. 17, 2021. Community clinics open across B.C. Monday, March 14. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

B.C. opening COVID-19 vaccine bookings to age 80-84 this week

Immunization clinics opening in B.C. communities on Monday

B.C. public health officials are accelerating their mass COVID-19 vaccination of older residents in the community for a second time, with bookings for 84-year-olds starting noon on Monday.

Aged 83 and over can call in to their regional health authority to book an injection starting Tuesday, followed by 82 and over Wednesday, 81 and over Thursday and 80 and over on Friday.

Dr. Penny Ballem, executive in charge of B.C.’s vaccination program, said appointment bookings have been going well since the eligible age group was extended last week from 90 and up to 85 and up. That allows the clinics to accommodate an additional 105,000 people between 80 and 85 who have not yet been vaccinated.

“We ask that family and friends of seniors in these age groups have only one designated family member or support person call to book appointments for people in this age group,” Ballem said in a statement released late Sunday afternoon.

Call centres for each Health Authority are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. PDT seven days a week. Phone numbers and booking details are available at www.gov.bc.ca/bcseniorsfirst

Most Read