National Energy Board amends the original certificate for the North Montney Mainline Project, a 300km pipeline in northeastern B.C. (Flickr photo)

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

The National Energy Board is allowing a liquefied natural gas pipeline in northeastern B.C. to go ahead, despite the major investor pulling out last year.

The NEB is amending its original certificate for the North Montney Mainline Project, which had previously relied on Malaysia-owned oil and gas company Petronas which was backing the Pacific NorthWest LNG project on the North Coast.

The amendment means construction can go ahead with the 300-kilometre, 42-inch-diametre pipeline to deliver gas from northern B.C. to the south.

READ MORE: Provincially approved LNG pipeline project faces legal hurdle

“These facilities are critical to the timely and economic development of the tremendous natural gas resource in the North Montney play,” said Russ Girling, TransCanada Corp.’s president and chief executive officer in a news release.

The NEB had approved the northeastern pipeline back in April 2015, but Petronas’s decision on whether to proceed, based on the viability of LNG in B.C., was delayed multiple times.

Nova Gas Transmission, a subsidiary of TransCanada, told the NEB in March 2017 that its $1.4-billion North Montney project is needed independent of LNG demand, and requested the amendment of the certificate so it could go ahead without Petronas.

The energy giant announced that July that it was pulling the plug on the Pacific NorthWest LNG project, citing market conditions.

READ MORE: LNG pipeline for Prince Rupert still active

The mainline project, based in the Peace River Regional District, would have linked with the Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project, a 900-kilometre pipeline proposed to feed the Pacific NorthWest export terminal on Lelu Island, near Port Edward.

TransCanada said it is continuing to evaluate alternatives.

Nova Gas said it has signed agreements with 11 customers who want its service, starting April 2019.


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: TransLink to ‘pause’ Morgan Freeman PSAs after sexual harassment allegations
Next story
Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Just Posted

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

City of Revelstoke approves interim ban on commercial cannabis sales and production

When cannabis is made legal in Canada this summer business opportunists will… Continue reading

Record cherry crop anticipated

BC Tree Fruit growers expecting crop of 12 million pounds due to ideal conditions

B.C. Interior flood risk diminishing

Snowmelt receding but rainfall impact remains a concern

City of Revelstoke distributes $290,000 in funding to community initiatives

Including the Luna Festival and the Farwell Splash Park

Black Press Media to launch Pipeline Full of Controversy series

Series covers Trans Mountain’s history, science, Indigenous reaction, politics and economics

Former B.C. police chief dies in ATV accident

Ex-Nelson top cop began his career in Vancouver

Referendum in Ireland would repeal strict ban on abortion

Voters throughout Ireland have begun casting votes in a referendum that may lead to a loosening of the country’s strict ban on most abortions.

Lava from Hawaii volcano enters ocean from 3 flows

The Kilauea volcano has been gushing lava on the big island of Hawaii for the past three weeks.

Summit talk turns warmer; Trump says ‘talking to them now’

North Korea issued a statement saying it was still “willing to give the U.S. time and opportunities” to reconsider talks

Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Harvey Weinstein arraigned on rape, criminal sex act charges following allegations of sexual misconduct

Explosion at Mississauga restaurant sends 15 to hospital

Hunt underway for two suspects connected to Mississauga, Ont., blast

B.C. pipeline goes ahead despite scrapped Pacific Northwest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4-billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Most Read