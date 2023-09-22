The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Coquitlam RCMP are on scene of an ongoing police incident Friday morning (Sept. 22). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Coquitlam RCMP are on scene of an ongoing police incident Friday morning (Sept. 22). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. premier says Coquitlam RCMP involved in ‘critical incident’

Coquitlam RCMP tells public to avoid area following police incident; Eby says more details to come

Premier David Eby says there’s been a “critical incident” involving Coquitlam RCMP Friday (Sept. 22).

Eby told reporters Friday during a media availability that he’d just received a briefing from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and his team that there has been a “critical incident” in Coquitlam involving the RCMP.

“At this point we’re not in a position to be able to release details, but I can reassure the people of Coquitlam that there’s not a further threat to public safety.”

He added RCMP “expect to be in a position … to share more details soon.”

Asked if an officer had been killed in the incident, Eby wouldn’t confirm any details.

“There’s more work that has to be done before any information can be released by Coquitlam and as soon as we can share more information, we will.”

Coquitlam RCMP posted to social media Friday morning that due to an ongoing police incident Glen Drive is closed between Pinetree Way and High Street. Coquitlam RCMP were asking the public to avoid the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP for further information.

PoliceRCMP

Previous story
Glen Lake wildfire in Peachland shows no growth overnight
Next story
$61M in B.C. housing help on its way soon , premier pledges

Just Posted

(Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Revelstoke Visual Arts Centre opens new exhibition

A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Wildsight Revelstoke to host Old Growth march

Molsons Bank at the corner of Mackenzie Avenue and First Street, circa 1910. Revelstoke Museum & Archives photo 4235. (Submitted)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 21

Debris, which once sat under water, has been unveiled by low water levels. (Photo by Jim Robertson)
High and Dry: Changing water levels on Arrow Lakes