Bacon, an eight-month-old puppy, is in a splint after she was kicked by a random stranger on Christmas Day on Beecher Bay Reserve in East Sooke. (Facebook/Ronnie Marie Tejano)

B.C. puppy left with fractured leg after stranger kicked her on Christmas Day

‘Bacon’ currently in splint, X-ray and surgery bill to cost approximately $5,700

An eight-month-old puppy has a fractured leg after a random stranger kicked her on Christmas Day.

Katelynn Joraanstad, 17, usually brings her dog, Bacon, out for a daily walk around the Scia’new First Nation in East Sooke. On Dec. 25, she decided to let the Shepherd Rottweiler mix tag along with her brother and his two dogs.

While walking around the neighbourhood around 1:30 p.m., Joraanstad’s brother, Arthur Smith, let his two off-leash trained dogs run ahead with Bacon to swing by a nearby home with dogs from the same litter as Bacon’s.

Moments later, Smith heard a loud yelp. He arrived to find a man driving away in a white truck and eye-witnesses telling him that Bacon had been kicked by the man just seconds before. The man is described as a First Nations male with a medium build.

Joraanstad filed a report with the police.

Bacon was brought back to Joraanstad, and the family took Bacon to a veterinarian in Langford. The veterinarian believes the dog sustained a fracture, and an X-ray and subsequent surgery would cost around $5,700.

Currently, Bacon’s front right paw is in a splint, as they don’t have enough funds to cover the vet bill.

“I was really sad and upset because she’s literally the nicest dog I’ve ever met,” said Joraanstad. “She’s really gentle and only just started barking at strangers now and then.”

Joraanstad said Bacon is holding up, but her splint limits her as she tries to run and play.

Donations can be made towards Bacon’s vet bill by calling 778-432-4322.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

DogsEast Sooke

