Bike patrol officers with the West Shore RCMP arrested two Tuesday (Feb. 21) for possession of stolen property and drugs after they were found riding a stolen hospital wheelchair along the Galloping Goose Regional Trail. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

B.C. RCMP arrest pair riding stolen hospital wheelchair carrying weapons, crack cocaine

Bike patrol spotted them on popular Greater Victoria area trail

Two people were arrested Tuesday (Feb. 21) morning after bike patrol officers with Greater Victoria’s West Shore RCMP found them riding a stolen wheelchair on the region’s popular Galloping Goose Regional Trail.

Officers patrolling the trail near Hospital Way in View Royal came across the couple around 10:30 a.m. and determined the wheelchair belonged to the Victoria General Hospital and had been stolen.

The man and woman seen riding the wheelchair were arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property. Police say a search of their person found “a large quantity of drugs,” including 14 grams of suspected crack cocaine, unidentified pills, a knife, and a collapsible baton.

Both suspects were later found to have been under court orders not to possess weapons.

The pair were released after arrest, and charges are expected, but have not been laid yet as the investigation remains ongoing.

“This is exactly the sort of proactive drug and property crime enforcement that our bike patrol unit was designed to address,” said Cpl. Don Gaven, who is in charge of the unit. “Our unit patrols the West Shore year-round rain or shine, keeping our trails and community safe.”

