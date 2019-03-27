A Chilliwack RCMP officer faces one charge of driving without due care and attention after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near this location on March 30, 2018. (Google Street View) The RCMP’s watchdog is investigating after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. on March 30. (Google Street View)

B.C. RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Constable charged with driving without due care and attention for March 2018 incident in Chilliwack

A Chilliwack RCMP officer has been charged after an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road a year ago.

Const. Yannick Leblanc faces one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act for the incident on March 30, 2018 while the officer was on duty.

Immediately after the woman was struck, the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) was notified and started an investigation.

They began by seeking two specific “key witnesses.” The IIOBC reported that two pedestrians were seen walking northbound on the west side of Tyson Road near Cumberland Avenue next to the Sardis Library at at the time of the collision.

• READ MORE: Police watchdog seeks two ‘key witnesses’ after pedestrian struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

After the elderly woman was struck, she was taken to Chilliwack General Hospital in serious condition, but soon after her medical status stabilized.

Following the IIOBC investigation, the Chief Civilian Director of the IIO determined the officer may have committed an offence and a report was submitted to the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS).

On March 27, a charge was sworn in provincial court in Chilliwack, and Leblanc’s first appearance on the matter is set for April 23.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” according to a BCPS press release.

The IIOBC is an independent civilian oversight agency which investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death. It does not require any allegation of wrongdoing.

• RELATED: Vedder road shut down after pedestrian struck March 27

• RELATED: IIO seeks drivers who may have witnessed fatality after Taser incident in Chilliwack

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Family was everything to young woman who died in Highway 3 collision
Next story
PHOTOS: Service restored at terminal where B.C. ferry hit dock

Just Posted

Semi rollover closes Highway 1 for five hours Tuesday

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two separate semi accidents March 26 and 27

Grizzlies conference champs, on to league finals

With the game six win against Kelowna the Grizzlies will meet defending champs Kimberley Dynamiters

Foggy highway conditions and some fresh snow at the resort

Revelstoke road, weather, avalanche and snow conditions

Caribou plans could have big consequences for Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation

19 cut blocks have been approved in caribou habitat in Revelstoke area in the past five months

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

Enjoy the sunshine, except in Salmon Arm

Seth Rogen to launch cannabis brand called Houseplant

The Vancouver-born actor co-founded the Toronto-based company

Truck plows into multiple vehicles in Okanagan city, witness claims

A witness said multiple vehicles were hit Wednesday afternoon in Vernon

Conservation shows unborn fawn to B.C. poachers caught killing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Okangan city will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Most Read