Packages of drugs and cash, money counters, body armour and skull-like face masks displayed across the floor (BC RCMP photo)

B.C. RCMP work with FBI to seize drugs, gold, cash from homes in Vancouver and Victoria

Search warrants carried out between Sept. and Dec. 2021

An investigation by the B.C. RCMP, Federal Policing Investigators and the FBI in Los Angeles, California has turned up gold — literally.

In a news release, the RCMP said that the months-long investigation led the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of various illicit drugs, hundreds of thousands in cash, as well as gold and silver bars.

Between Sept. and Dec. 2021, investigators with the Vancouver Island-based Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit executed search warrants in connection with the international drug trafficking investigation.

Five vehicles and six residences in Vancouver and Victoria were searched by police, leading to the arrest of six individuals.

Police seized 2.5 kilograms of cocaine along with 26 kilograms of ‘buff’ such as benzocaine and procaine, 1.5 kilograms of MDMA, half a kilogram of both ketamine and methamphetamine, 6,770 doses of LSD, 5,000 tablets of counterfeit Xanax, 60 litres of GHB, two-pounds of dried cannabis and 534 packages of cannabis edibles, 2.5 pounds of Psilocybin, 115 bottles of anabolic steroids in 35 different chemical forms.

In addition to the wide variety of illegal drugs, investigators also seized $367,346 cash, 15 ounces of gold estimated to be worth approximately $35,988 and 205 ounces of silver estimated to be worth approximately $5,977.

“In BC, criminal organizations have made significant investments in the illicit drug trade which has had a lasting negative impact on our society,” said superintendent Richard Bergevin, of BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime – Major Projects unit. “The damage to our communities is immeasurable and families across our country continue to feel the losses to overdose and addiction.”

Despite the major operation, no charges have been laid. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

