Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

B.C. public health officials reported 80 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with two additional deaths to bring the total to 200 since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The latest two deaths were in long-term care in the Fraser Health region, deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson and Health Minister Adrian Dix reported Aug. 20. The province continues to monitor nine outbreaks in health care, eight of them in long-term care homes.

Gustafson said the community outbreak in Haida Gwaii has been declared over, and a new outbreak has been identified at a Loblaws grocery store in the Fraser Valley, with nine positive tests.

The latest testing brings the number of active cases in B.C. to 780. More than 2,500 people are being monitored in self-isolation after potential exposure to the virus. Gustafson said the majority of new cases are still among younger people, and the rise in isolation orders is a result of additional contact tracing for people who have been exposed at parties and gatherings.

Dix said additional testing capacity is being added in the Lower Mainland, with 4,207 test results completed Wednesday. The 80 positive tests indicate a 1.8 per cent rate of positive tests among those who are identified as having symptoms or risk. COVID-19 tests are being completed in an average 26 hours in the Fraser Health region, 24 hours in Vancouver Coastal Health and 16 hours in the Island Health region, Dix said.

RELATED: B.C. ramps up COVID-19 testing as active cases rise

RELATED: ‘Real jobs, real recovery’ urged for economy rebound

Gustafson said the latest results are “relatively stable” after a jump in daily cases in recent weeks. She reiterated the caution about indoor and outdoor gatherings, particularly parties involving alcohol.

“We are seeing a small increase in infections in the 40 to 60 age group,” Gustafson said. “We are monitoring this because the risk goes up with age.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Just Posted

RDOS, City of Penticton, BC Wildfire hold press conference

A total of 100 firefighters were on scene of the Christie Mountain wildfire Aug. 20

Majority of Okanagan fires human-caused

BC Wildfire Service urging extreme caution

GoFundMe launched to pay for vandalized Revelstoke sign

The sign is a staple tourist spot outside Revelstoke Trading Post

Revelstoke entrepreneur launches new pregnancy testing company

The company Ovry launches this summer

Prescribed burn possible in Glacier National Park today

If conditions allow Parks Canada fire crews will be lighting the 20-Mile fire Aug.19

B.C. reaches 200 COVID-19 deaths, 80 new cases reported

All recovered from Haida Gwaii coronavirus outbreak

Subject of Vernon police manhunt has lifetime gun ban

Robert Gordon Heltman has long history with courts across B.C., ties to Armstrong

EDITORIAL: It’s okay to be white

Shame is not conferred on your paleness

Kentucky man faces $750K fine for breaking Canadian quarantine rules in Alberta Rockies

Quarantine Act charge came after initial fine, warning

Princeton man claims he is compelled to drive despite no license and lengthy record

In the last four years Veit has been found guilty of at least 15 motor vehicle offenses

Three small fires sparked near mountain lake in Okanagan

Lees Lake wildfires range from 0.01 to 1.2 hectares

Python that went missing for a month on Vancouver Island is lost again

Same snake went missing in Victoria in July

Lightning sparks small fire in North Okanagan

Blaze in steep terrain north of Sugar Lake

B.C. paramedics urge caution as summer drowning incidents on the rise in 2020

On average, 67 per cent of B.C.’s water-related deaths occur during June, July and August

Most Read