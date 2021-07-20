Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. reaches 80% COVID-19 vaccination starts for 12 and older

76 new cases reported Tuesday, no deaths or outbreaks

B.C. public health teams reached a milestone Tuesday with 80 per cent of all eligible people aged 12 and up getting at least one COVID-19 vaccination, and recorded another day without deaths or new outbreaks in senior care homes.

The health ministry reported 76 new cases for July 20, up from between 40 and 60 over the previous three days. There are 695 active cases in the province, up from 653 on Monday, 50 in hospital, up one in the past 24 hours, and 12 in intensive care, the same as the past two days.

more to come…

